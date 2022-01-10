Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $85.67 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

