Connable Office Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 133,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB stock traded down $13.63 on Monday, reaching $318.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648,477. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $885.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

