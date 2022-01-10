Connable Office Inc. Sells 202 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $49.10 on Monday, reaching $707.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,701. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $499.43 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $786.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

