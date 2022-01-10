Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock traded down $12.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $359.41. 6,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.69 and a 200 day moving average of $380.70. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.64.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

