Connable Office Inc. Acquires 5,996 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after buying an additional 105,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 182.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,228,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,719,000 after buying an additional 794,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 231,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after buying an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $112.18. 26,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,500. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.34 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

