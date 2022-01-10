Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches Market Cap of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,339.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.98 or 0.07341647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00303144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.02 or 0.00866047 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00067933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.00438982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00253807 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

