Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $416.33 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $338.18 and a twelve month high of $453.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.28 and its 200-day moving average is $423.03.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.