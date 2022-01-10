Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Sells $28,551.60 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CNCE stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $12.92.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
