Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Sells $28,551.60 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNCE stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $12.92.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 69,776 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.