Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 418,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 416,783 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.