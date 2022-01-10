Comparing NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Arbe Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.23 $9.52 million ($0.06) -302.28 Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -$2.26 million N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextGen Healthcare and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 2 2 4 0 2.25 Arbe Robotics 0 0 4 0 3.00

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.19%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.92%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare -0.69% 12.59% 8.51% Arbe Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Arbe Robotics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

