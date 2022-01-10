Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to post $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $12.04 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.