CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of CommScope worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

