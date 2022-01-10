Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 446 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $172.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.81 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

