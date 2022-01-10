Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 335 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPKW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $47.14.

