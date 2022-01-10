Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 335 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPKW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $47.14.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.