Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,851,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after buying an additional 198,370 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 259,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,028 shares in the last quarter.

GHY opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

