Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 28 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,260.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,270.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,334.73. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $756.85 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

