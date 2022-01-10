Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 68.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,768 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 64,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth $344,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth $303,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth $2,745,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $78.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $56.18 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95.

