Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.56% of American Conservative Values ETF worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA ACVF opened at $34.83 on Monday. American Conservative Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

