Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $682,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 414,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

