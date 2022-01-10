Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 571 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,709,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,276 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,644,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.70 on Monday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

