Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 536 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diodes by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Diodes by 96.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,547 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Diodes by 86.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 213,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $100.12 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

