Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Orange by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 136.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 84,503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orange by 27.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ORAN opened at $10.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

