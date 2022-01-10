Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 734 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IDEX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 9,502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 688,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,209,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.57 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.