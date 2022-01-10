Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 14,478 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 78.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TriState Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 30.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $32.35 on Monday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.