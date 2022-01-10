Commerce Bank Sells 4,418 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

