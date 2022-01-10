Commerce Bank Sells 4,229 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

