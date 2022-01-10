Commerce Bank Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.36 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

