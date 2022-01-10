Commerce Bank Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 18.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.