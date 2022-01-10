Commerce Bank Has $5.69 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 510.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,470 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $70.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

