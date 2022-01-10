Commerce Bank Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Five Below by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Five Below by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

Five Below stock opened at $186.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

