Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. 307,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,036,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

