Color Platform Price Down 53.3% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $411,778.09 and $1,233.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,852.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00894126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00260686 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003063 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

