Coldstack (CLS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $696,476.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $696,476.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.05 or 0.07324616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,533.58 or 0.99938330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00067020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

