Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $17.35 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

