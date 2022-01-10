Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $196,034,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of CTSH traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 81,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,736. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

