Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 383,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Cognex worth $141,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cognex by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 432,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $70.62 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

