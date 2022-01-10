Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) vs. Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Critical Review

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

84.0% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cogent Communications and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 3.93% -11.81% 3.95% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and Mynaric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $568.10 million 5.80 $6.22 million $0.50 138.26 Mynaric $780,000.00 333.67 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cogent Communications and Mynaric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus target price of $86.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.49%. Mynaric has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.33%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Mynaric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.