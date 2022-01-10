CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company.

CNHI stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,493,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,734,000 after purchasing an additional 532,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 772,725 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

