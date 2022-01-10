Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NET opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,625 shares of company stock worth $128,989,496 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

