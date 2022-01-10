ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.
