ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 157,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

