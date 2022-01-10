Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 108,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $61.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $257.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

