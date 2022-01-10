Cipher (CPR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $27,086.88 and $1.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00404726 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008671 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.64 or 0.01290222 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.