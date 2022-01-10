Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $233.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

