CIBC Trims Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Target Price to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock remained flat at $$4.81 during midday trading on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

