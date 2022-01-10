CIBC Lowers Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$102.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.30.

Docebo stock traded down C$3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$63.50. 163,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.06. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$47.22 and a 12 month high of C$117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.42.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

