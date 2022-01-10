CIBC Cuts Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$36.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.89.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 142,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$22.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$498.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

