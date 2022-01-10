CIBC Cuts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.68.

Shares of HRUFF opened at $10.52 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

