CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923,228 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 2.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.27% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $548,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.98%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

