CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 15,920 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $66,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $124.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $125.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

