CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $55.77 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

